Randall W. Williams of Manchester passed this life on Thursday, February
11, 2021 at his residence at the age of 68. No services are scheduled.
A native of Coffee County, he was the son of the late Wesley and Mary
Simmons Williams. He was a U S Air Force veteran and was employed by the
Tennessee Dept of Transportation. He was a” jack of all trades” and
enjoyed working on cars and woodworking.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Rex
Williams.
Mr. Williams is survived by his wife, Linda Williams; son, James Williams
and daughter, Sandy West (John), all of Manchester. In addition, he is
survived by brothers, Charles “Curley”, Albert and Clyde Williams, all of
Manchester; sisters, Helen Hill and Barbara Michael, both of Manchester;
Lois Cyree (Jimmy) of Winchester, Joyce Pateritsas of Georgia, Linda Cooley
(Buddy) of Pocahontas and Carolyn Tavner of Arkansas and granddaughter,
Karra Newman.
Please visit our website at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com to leave
online condolences. Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of
arrangements.