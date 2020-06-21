Graveside services for Mr. Ralph Hayes Arnold, Jr. age 92 years and 16
days, will be conducted on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at 11 AM in the Rose
Hill Memorial Gardens with military honors. Visitation with the family will
be held from 9 – 10:30 AM at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Mr. Arnold
passed away on Thursday, June 18 at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville.
Mr. Arnold was born on June 2, 1928, in Murfreesboro, TN to the late Rather
Hayes Sr. and Rose Stacey Arnold. He served his country in the United
States Air Force from 1951 until 1955 and was on active duty in the Air
Force reserves for several years. Ralph was employed by the TN Department
of Public Health where he was a public health environmentalist. He was a
long-time member of the Main Street Church of Christ, he loved building
model airplanes, books, and yard work. Mr. Ralph served on several
committee boards such as the Coffee County Rotary, the Coffee County
Election Commission, the Board of the American Cancer Society. Mr. Ralph
was a member of the inaugural class of inductees of The Tennessee
Environmental Health Hall of Fame.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Ralph is preceded in death by his first
wife, Mary E. Arnold. He is survived by his wife of 10 years, Clara Ferrell
Arnold; son, Martin Arnold and his wife, Renee, and his daughter, Harriet
Davis and her husband, Jimmy; three grandchildren, Alex Jones, Travis and
Ethan Arnold; three great grandchildren, Elliot Jones, Keelen and Carly
Arnold.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to:
Life Choices Pregnancy Support Center of Manchester
300 W. Fort St.
Manchester, TN 37355
931-957-9381
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Arnold family.