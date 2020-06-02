Pelham, Tennessee – Mr. Ralph Clinton Meeks, 83, passed away Monday June 1, 2020 at the Signature Health Care in Monteagle, Tennessee. He was born in
Paynes Cove, Tennessee on June 30, 1936 to Cheatum Clinton Meeks and Mattie James Meeks who preceded him in death along with his wife, Helen Ruth
Medley Meeks; daughter, Rhonda Pleasant; sisters, Opal Stubblefield and
Nancy Meeks; brothers, Johnny and David Meeks.
He was a member of the Pelham United Methodist Church and lifelong farmer
in the Pelham Valley.
He is survived by his daughter, Cindy (Tom) McCord, Austin, Texas; son,
Richard (Preston) Meeks, Murfreesboro, Tennessee; grandchildren, Patrick
Meeks and Alexus Pleasant; several nieces and nephews.
Graveside funeral services will be 10:00 AM Thursday at the Church of
Christ Cemetery at Pelham with Minister De Hennessy officiating.
Arrangements by: Cumberland Funeral Home, Monteagle, Tennessee.
