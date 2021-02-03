Porsha Pelham Crownover, of Fayetteville, passed this life on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at the age of 44. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later time.
Ms. Crownover, a native of Lincoln County, was an LPN at Donalson Care Center and had been a nurse for 15 years. She loved working in healthcare and especially enjoyed working with the elderly. She also attended Park City Baptist Church for many years.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ernest Pelham.
She is survived by her mother, Donna Sue Crim (Pete) of Fayetteville; daughters, Hannah Creson (Eric Neal) of Fayetteville and Katie Crownover of Winchester; sister, Carrie Pardon (Jeremy) of Elkton; grandchildren, Brylen Harbin, Kenzie Neal, Brooklyn Neal; nieces and nephews, Bryson Ryan, Canaan Pardon, Giovanni Pardon, Savannah Pardon; several friends and extended family.
For online guest registry please visit, www.lynchburgfuneralhome.com
LYNCHBURG FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS.
