Phillip Wayne Ballinger of Tullahoma passed this life on Saturday, June 27,
2020 at his residence at the age of 68. Memorial Services will be
scheduled at a later time.
Phillip, a native of Shelbyville, was the son of the late Frank and Evelynn
White Ballinger. He was a U S Navy veteran and served during the Vietnam
War. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and fishing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sandy
Baker Ballinger; son, Shane Ballinger and brother, Tony Ballinger.
He is survived by son, Daniel Ballinger of Lynchburg; brother, Larry
Ballinger of Monteagle and sister, Peggy Pinkston (Glen) of Shelbyville.
