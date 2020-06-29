Due to copyright concerns, you cannot copy content of this page. If you see a photo you are interested in, contact the original photographer about purchase. Reminder - illegally downloading photos and using without the permission of a photographer is infringement and against the law.

Phillip Wayne Ballinger

Phillip Wayne Ballinger of Tullahoma passed this life on Saturday, June 27,
2020 at his residence at the age of 68.  Memorial Services will be
scheduled at a later time.

Phillip, a native of Shelbyville, was the son of the late Frank and Evelynn
White Ballinger.  He was a U S Navy veteran and served during the Vietnam
War. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and fishing.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sandy
Baker Ballinger; son, Shane Ballinger and brother, Tony Ballinger.

He is survived by son, Daniel Ballinger of Lynchburg; brother, Larry
Ballinger of Monteagle and sister, Peggy Pinkston (Glen) of Shelbyville.

Please visit our website at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com to leave
online condolences. Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of
arrangements.