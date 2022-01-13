Phillip James Thompson of Morrison, TN passed this life on Wednesday,
January 12, 2022 at St. Thomas Rutherford at the age of 50. No services are
scheduled.
A native of Kentucky, Phillip was the son of William Frank Thompson of
Kentucky and Sherry Bankston Grosch of Morrison. He enjoyed fishing and
being with his family.
He was preceded in death by brother, Mark Ainsworth.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by girlfriend, Leslie Haley of
Woodbury; brothers, Joseph Ainsworth of Manchester, Frank Thompson of
Alexander, KY, Scott Thompson (Kim) of Lebanon, Nathan Grosch (Kristina) of
Murfreesboro and sister, Shelly Walden (Matthew) of Dunkirk, Maryland.
