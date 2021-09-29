Phillip Byron Carver, age 86, of Tullahoma passed this life Friday,
September 17, 2021. He was born October 25, 1934 in Ceredo, West Virginia
to the late Joe and Mary Carver. Phillip is also preceded in death by his
daughter, Laura Smith and brother, Bill Carver. Phillip served his country
in the United States Air Force as an ariel photographer. He later became a
master woodworker and enjoyed restoring antique furniture. Phillip loved
watching old football games and Jeopardy in his spare time.
The family will receive friends from 12-2 p.m. Saturday, October 9th at
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. The service follows in the chapel at 2 p.m.
Phillip is survived by his son, Robert Carver (Rhinda); daughters, Candi
Snow (Terry Earls) and Robin Thomas (Joe); grandchildren, Jonathan Miller,
Jayna George, Justin Keller, Dallas Smith, Kady Smith, Derrick Carver, Lacy
Carver, Kaitlyn Carver, Mikalya Snow, Chance Earls ad Layla Earls.
