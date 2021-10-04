Funeral services for Mr. Phillip Andrew Gold, age 54 of Manchester, will be conducted at 1:00PM on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Manchester Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 4:00PM until 8:00PM on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at the funeral home. Mr. Gold passed from this life on Friday, October 1, 2021, at Unity Medical Center in Manchester, TN.
Phillip was born in Fayetville, TN on September 22, 1967, the son of the late Elvis and Margaret Gold. He worked for Coffee County EMS for 23 years, and he was currently working as a Teacher’s Aid for Special Education at Deerfield Elementary. Phillip enjoyed hunting, fishing, and watching Alabama football. He coached softball for about 13years, and he was a friend to everyone. He never met a stranger, and he would help anyone in need. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and son.
Phillip is preceded in death by his parents, Elvis and Margaret Gold. He is survived by his beloved wife of 26 years, Karen Gold; son, Hunter Daniel Gold; daughter, Brandy Nicole Gold.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Gold family.