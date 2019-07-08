Peter Frogner of Tullahoma, Tennessee, was born on August 21, 1938, and died on July 5, 2019. He was 80 years old and lived a full and happy life. He died as he wished, at home with his beloved wife, Sara Fitzgerald, and his wonderful dogs, Scruffy and Buddy.
A native of Grand Marais, Minnesota, Peter traveled the world and had may great experiences. The people he has called his friends have heard the stories of these experiences many times as only Peter could tell them..
He is preceded in death by his father, Dr. Luther Frogner and his mother, Grace Lucille Eastman Frogner.
He is survived by his wife, his brother, Karl (Kanith) Frogner of Thailand, his sister, Jean Frogner of Two Harbors, Minnesota, and his nephew, Luke Frogner of San Antonio, Texas.
By his wishes, he will be cremated and a celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Donations to the following will be greatly appreciated: Southern Poverty Law Center (400 Washington Ave., Montgomery, AL 36104 or on-line at splcenter.org), ACLU (memorial gift forms on-line at aclu.org, or Tullahoma Animal Shelter (942 Maplewood Ave., Tullahoma, TN 37388).
