Pennelope M. Winsett of Fayetteville passed this life on Sunday, March 13,
2022 at her residence at the age of 62. No services are scheduled.
A native of Manchester, TN, she was the daughter of the late Henry Alfred
and Bonnie Watson. She enjoyed gardening and raising and training Dachshund
Service Dogs.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by son, Terrance
Smith; daughter, Tara Smith; brother, Henry Alfred Watson Jr. and sisters,
Melody Star and Melissa Watson.
Mrs. Winsett is survived by husband, Kenneth Winsett of Fayetteville; sons,
Bobby Main of Nebraska, Joshua Lee and Jason Ferris Winsett, both of
Fayetteville and Brett Nelson Winsett; daughters, Paula Janene Harvell of
Fayetteville and Maraya Winsett; five grandchildren and one great
grandchild.
For online guest registry please visit, www.lynchburgfuneralhome.com
LYNCHBURG FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS.