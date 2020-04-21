*Peggy S Carr Warren of Manchester passed this life on Friday, April 17,
2020 at her residence at the age of 76. Graveside services are scheduled.*
*Peggy, a native of Coffee County, was the daughter of the late Frank and
Hazel Robison Carr. She enjoyed playing the piano and watching Nashville
Predators, Tennessee Vols and Cincinnati Reds games. She loved people and
animals.*
*In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joe
Warren.*
*Mrs. Warren is survived by sons, Tim Warren (Tina) and Mike Warren, both
of Manchester; daughter, Patti Warren (Bruce Brandon) of Hillsboro;
brother, Charles Carr (Mary) of Atlanta; special niece, Tami Buckley of
Hillsboro; grandchildren, Lauren Crouch (Jay) of Manchester, Ryne Warren
(Emily) of Grand Rapids, MI, Shane Warren (Cailey Alverson) of Estill
Springs, Brooke Morrow of Manchester and Shelby Potts (Koty) of Wartrace
and eight great grandchildren.*
