Mrs. Peggy Neal Todd Banks, age 81, of Normandy, TN,
passed from this life on Monday, January 17, 2022, at her residence with
her family by her side. Mrs. Banks was born in Rutherford Co., TN, to her
late parents Willie Jonathan Todd and Mary Elizabeth Phelps Todd. She had a
green thumb, loved everything to do with flowers, and could grow anything.
Mrs. Banks loved spending time with her children and grandchildren and
loved her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by
her siblings, Rolly Todd, Roy Todd, Wanda Nipper, and Jean Alsup. Mrs.
Banks is survived by her husband of 66 and a half years, H. Vincent Banks;
sons, Phillip Vincent (Linda) Banks and Paul Jonathan (Connie) Banks;
daughter, Rhonda Faye (Albert) Banks; brothers, Frank Todd and Charles
Todd; sister, Lois Lloyd; grandchildren, Andrea (Dustin) Prince, Ashley
(Cliff) Bowman, Megan Banks, Willie Banks, and Brittney (Jason) Sells;
great grandchildren, Noah Bowman, Jonah Bowman, Norah Bowman, Piper Prince,
Joe Sells, Luke Sells, and Caleb Sells. Visitation with the family will be
on Thursday, January 20, 2022, from 1:00pm until 3:00pm at Central Funeral
Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will be conducted immediately
following visitation at 3:00pm with Bro. Leon Williams and Bro. Jason Sells
officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma,
TN. Central Funeral Home is serving the family, 931-723-7774,
centralfuneralhome.com
Peggy Neal Todd Banks
Mrs. Peggy Neal Todd Banks, age 81, of Normandy, TN,