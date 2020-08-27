Peggy Jean Johnson Teague, age 88, passed away peacefully on August 27, 2020 at NHC in Tullahoma. Peggy was a devoted Christian, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister, and friend to all. She attended Tullahoma City Schools and Tennessee Tech and was a member of Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Winchester where she served as a pianist and organist for over 25 years. After 38 years of service, she retired from Sverdrup at AEDC and was a resident of Estill Springs for 48 years. Peggy moved to Brookdale Senior Living in 2014 and in 2019 moved to NHC. She was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel S. Johnson Sr. and Lula Clayton Thomas Johnson; her husband of 48 years, Bobby Kenneth Teague; and her sister, Joyce Johnson Hice. Peggy is survived by her five children, Marilyn (Gary) Mackey of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Phil (Heather) Teague of Arvada, Colorado, Luanne (Randy) Grindstaff of Elizabethton, Tennessee, Sharon Dickson of Estill Springs, Tennessee, and Susan (Johnny) Berlin of Lewisburg, Tennessee; one brother, Dan (Linda) Johnson Jr. of Modesto, California; brother-in-law, Jack Hice of Tullahoma, Tennessee; nine grandchildren, John, Shannan, Kelly, Bobby, Alex, Ann, Russ, Jessica, and Daniel; numerous great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild . Graveside services and burial will be held for Mrs. Teague on Monday, August 31st, 2020 at 3:00pm at Maplewood Cemetery in Tullahoma with Pastor Michael Clark and Rev. Jack Hice officiating. All friends and family are welcome to attend. The family wishes to thank Brookdale and NHC for the excellent, loving care she was given. A special thanks also to Mrs. Karen Zarecor for faithfully visiting and loving our mother. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Music Fund of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church of Winchester, Tennessee.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Peggy Jean Johnson Teague
