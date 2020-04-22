Ms. Peggy Ann Ballard, age 75, of Normandy, Tn., passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020.
No further services are scheduled at this time.
Preceded in death by her parents, Harold Neuman and Marjorie Hall, Peggy was most proud of the fact that she had been a truck driver for over fifteen years. She was quoted saying,” I have been to all the continental states, just waiting on a bridge to Hawaii.”
She is survived by her four best friends, Judy Puckett, Kathleen Potter, Cindy Hullen and Ebra Owen.
Peggy Ann Ballard
