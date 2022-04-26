Graveside services for Mrs. Pearl E. Brothers, age 99 of Beechgrove, will be conducted at 1:45PM on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Riverside Cemetery in Woodbury, TN. The family will receive friends from 11:00AM until 1:00PM at Manchester Funeral Home. Mrs. Brothers passed from this life on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Manchester Center Rehab in Manchester, TN.
Pearl was born in Cannon County, TN on May 2, 1922, the daughter of the late William “Billy” and Naola Williams. Pearl was a member of Beechgrove Cumberland Presbyterian Church, and she was also a member of the Beechgrove Home Demonstration Club for many years. Pearl worked at Colonial Shirt Factory in Woodbury for over 20 years. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and quilting in her spare time. Pearl also enjoyed flowers and decorating cakes. She was very family oriented, and her family meant everything to her. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
In addition to her parents, Pearl is also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Leonard Brothers; two sons, John and Jack Brothers; brother, William “Billy” Williams Jr.; two grandchildren, Patricia Moradain and Laura Fults. She is survived by her son, Mark Brothers (Jenny); three daughters, Patsy Rogers (Jerry), Naola Tarpley (Carter), and Cathey Fults (Jimmy); fourteen grandchildren, Billy, Lisa, Jeff, Jerri, Jennifer, Douglas, Chris, Josh, Rachel, Stacy, Erica, Andrew, Adam, and Ashley; seventeen great-grandchildren.
