Paulette Evans, of Fayetteville, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, April 23, 2021 at the age of 71. A Celebration of Life, with family, will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Evans, was born in Guntersville, AL, to the late Robert Lee Brown and Lola Mae Smith Brown. She was a warm and caring person who found life interesting. She worked in retail for many years and enjoyed working with the public. Above all else, she loved her family more than anything.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carroll Evans; brother, Albert Brown; sisters-in-law, Ruth Brown and Linda Brown; brother-in-law, Johnny Williams.
She is survived by her son, John (Donna) Berryhill; daughter, Cindy (Tony) Patterson; brothers, Hugh Brown and Willie Brown; sisters, Rebecca Walker and Peggy (Paul) Beltz; sister-in-law, Bell Brown; grandchildren, Jessica (Timmy) Barrett, Lance “K.C.” (Jenna) Simmons, Amber Patterson LaFayette, Chris Patterson (Hannah Fried), Bradley (D.J.) Thompson, Nicki Thompson; 10 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-granddaughter; numerous nieces and nephews.
