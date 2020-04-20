Mrs. Paula R. Doman, age 79, of Manchester, passed from this life on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Paula was born in Escanaba, Michigan, on September 26, 1940, to the late Irving and Vivian Brasser. She was a member of the Women of Moose Chapter 869 in McMinnville, TN, and Meat Cutters Union #546. Paula loved to travel everywhere from the mountains to the Caribbean Sea with her friends. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.
In addition to her parents, Paula is also preceded in death by her first husband, William Fred Mitchell; second husband, Roger Doman; one son, Duane Mitchell; three brothers, Jim Brasser, Preston Brasser, and Butch Brasser; one sister, Thelma Dennis. She is survived by her loving children, Daniel Mitchell, Dennis Mitchell, and Dwana Phelan (John); numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one special friend, Pat Panter.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in Paula’s name to Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203, Mooseheart, www.mooseheart.org, or the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Paula’s honor at a later date.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Doman family.
