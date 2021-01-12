Paul L. Furman of Manchester passed this life on Sunday, January 10, 2021
at his residence at the age of 92. No services are scheduled at this time.
A native of Washington, DC, he was the son of the late Benjamin and Anne
Coonin Furman. He was a U S Navy veteran and served during the Korean
War. For many years, Mr. Furman owned and operated Towne Wine & Liquors in
Georgetown. Mr. Furman loved working and playing golf. After retiring, Mr.
Furman moved to the Villages in Florida. He was very active in the Temple
B’nai Darom.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son, Bruce Alan
Furman and brother, Eugene Furman.
He is survived by daughter, Cindy Andrews (Ron) of Flintville and twin
granddaughters, Natalie and Carly Andrews.
