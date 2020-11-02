Paul Jackson Huffman, Jr., “Jack,” 82, was born in Manchester, TN, on December
24, 1937, the son of the late Stella and Paul Huffman, Sr. He died on
October 28, 2020.
He was a 1956 graduate of Central High School in Manchester, TN, and
attended the University of Tennessee and Auburn University, where he
graduated with a B.S. in Forestry in 1960. He served 6 years in the US Army
Reserves.
Beginning in 1961, he established and managed the University of
Tennessee’s Highland Rim Forest Research Station, near Estill Springs, TN.
During this time he founded Lake Womack Nursery by planting white pine
seedlings to sell as living Christmas trees. In 1969, he devoted his full
efforts to Lake Womack Nursery, which was headquartered near Manchester and
grew to over 600 acres in Coffee and Marion counties. For nearly 40 years,
he specialized in Eastern white pines, which, along with other pines and
shade trees, he sold to garden centers and landscapers across the middle
United States. He took pride in producing quality nursery stock.
Jack was an active member of First United Methodist Church in Manchester,
TN; a member and past president of the Middle Tennessee Nursery
Association; a 50-year member and past president of the Manchester Rotary
Club; and a Rotary Paul Harris Fellow. He loved the outdoors, and he was a
kind friend, husband, father, and grandfather.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, the
Reverend C. David Huffman. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Faye
Crick Huffman; his sister, Harriet Clark, of Chattanooga, TN; his daughter,
Benita Huffman Muth (Michael), of Macon, GA; his son Paul J. Huffman, III
(Sarah), of Nashville, TN; and three grandchildren (Adam Muth, Elizabeth
Huffman, and Madelina Huffman).
Services will be held at Manchester Funeral Home Chapel on November 1,
2020 at 2:00 pm, with burial at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of
flowers, the family requests donations be made to First United Methodist
Church, Manchester.
