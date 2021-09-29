Mr. Paul Duke, age 81, of Morrison, TN, passed from this life on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at his residence.
Mr. Duke was born on March 16, 1941, in Coffee Co., TN, to his late parents
Jesse and Nellie Duke. He worked for Samsonite for 6 years and then for
Carrier for 35+ years as a machinist. Mr. Duke was a farmer all his life
and he dearly loved it. One of his joys of life was watching his special
needs child in Gatlinburg having fun. Mr. Duke enjoyed helping everyone he
could and was a giving person. He always loved talking to people and always
had time for them. Mr. Duke loved the Lord and served as a Deacon, teacher,
treasurer, Elder and song leader at the Pocahonatas Church of Christ where
he has been a member for around 60 years. In addition to his parents, he
was preceded in death by sister, Juanita Moore and a brother that passed at
birth.
Mr. Duke is survived by his wife of 59 years, Peggy Duke; two sons, John
Alan Duke, Manchester, TN, and Tracy Duke, Morrison, TN; grandchildren,
Justin (Kristen) Duke and Jessie Duke, both of Chattanooga, TN; sister,
Dolas (Randall) Markum, Murfreesboro, TN; brothers, Eddie (Rita) Duke,
Kenneth (June) Duke, both of Beechgrove, TN and Bobby Duke of Antioch, TN.
Visitation with the family will be on Saturday, October 2, 2021, from
11:00am until 2:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral
services will be conducted immediately following visitation at 2:00pm from
the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Bro. Ralph Hart officiating. Burial
will follow in Shady Grove Cemetery in Morrison, TN.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Vanderbilt Children’s
Research Hospital.