Funeral services for Paul David Vickers, age 72 of Manchester, will be conducted on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at 1 PM in the Manchester Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow in the Farrar Hill Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held on Monday, March 15, from 4 – 9 PM at the funeral home. David passed away on Friday, March 12, at St. Thomas Rutherford, after an extended illness.
David was born on April 30, 1948, to the late Paul and Juanita Whittemore Vickers, in McMinnville, TN. He was a retired inspector at Carrier, Inc. in Morrison. David loved classic cars, Harleys, Nascar, and trail riding in Razors with his family and friends.
In addition to his parents, David is preceded in death by one grandson, Chad Crabtree, and special brother-in-law, Jerry Henley. He is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Cindee Beth Grissom Vickers; children, Alan Vickers and his wife, Annie, Jason Vickers, and Bert Campbell and his wife, Amy; sisters, Deborah Vickers, Linda Johnson and her husband, Jerry, and Donna Henley; grandchildren, Casey Vickers and his wife, Kelsey, Chase Vickers, Sarah Campbell, Ethan and Emma Singleton, and Preston Vickers; great grandchildren, Emery and Filip Vickers, and Isabella and Cash Vickers; two nieces, Hope Alford and Tayler Webb several great nieces, great nephews, cousins, and a host of additional family & friends.
Acting as pallbearers for David will be Alan Vickers, Bert Campbell, Ethan Singleton, Jeff Adams, Chris Alford, and Dustin Webb. Also, special friends and honorary pallbearers, Steve Propst and Joe Sliger.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Vickers family.