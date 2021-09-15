Paul David Myers of McMinnville passed this life on Monday, September 13,
2021 at Ascension St. Thomas of McMinnville at the age of 71. Memorial
Services will be scheduled at a later time.
A native of McMinnville, he was the son of the late Fred and Julia Mae
Tanner Myers. He enjoyed collecting antique cars and old soda bottles,
traveling and listening to the radio. His favorite times were spent with
his granddaughter, Patricia Ann Myers.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Jimmy and
John Myers and sisters, Shirley Ann Bratcher, Judy Carol Myers and Peggy
Louise Campbell.
Mr. Myers is survived by son, Jason Myers (Lisa) of McMinnville; daughter,
Stephanie Diane Myers of McMinnville; brother, Jerry Myers of McMinnville;
sister, Brenda Adams (Julius) of McMinnville and granddaughter, Patricia
Ann Myers.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.