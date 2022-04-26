Mr. Paul David Baker, Jr., age 65, of Rock Island,
TN, passed from this life on Monday, April 25, 2022, at his residence. Mr.
Baker was born in Indianapolis, IN, to his late parents Paul David Baker
Sr. and Joyce Matthews. He worked with Lowe’s as a kitchen specialist for
many years. Mr. Baker enjoyed working on anything with a motor and loved
building things. He also enjoyed camping with his family and loved doing
anything with his grandkids and great grandkids. In addition to his
parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Joshua Paul Baker; daughter,
Jessica Rae Baker; brother, Frankie Romero Baker; sister, Deborah Sue
Baker; grandparents, Sam and Nola Matthews and George and Inez Baker. Mr.
Baker is survived by his wife of 47 years, Jenene St. John Baker; daughter,
Jennifer Jernigan (Doug Holmes); brother in law, Mike (Debbie) St. John;
sister in law, Debbie Reavis (Robert Young); grandchildren, Brooke
(Michael), Cody, Andy, Ashley; great grandchildren, Grady, Paislee, Olivia,
and Garron. Visitation with the family will be held on Wednesday, April 27,
2022, from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN.
Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 2:00pm
from the chapel of Central Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Manchester
City Cemetery in Manchester, TN. The family wishes to express their sincere
thanks and gratitude to the employees and staff of Avalon Hospice for their
loving care during this difficult time. Central Funeral Home is honored to
serve the Baker family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com
