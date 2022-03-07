Mr. Paul Daniel Dotson, age 78, of Manchester, TN,
passed from this life on Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Manchester, TN.
Mr. Dotson was born in Nashville, TN to his late parents Leslie James
Dotson and Mary Margaret Stratton Dotson. He was a veteran of the United
States Army. In addition to his parents, we was preceded in death by wife,
Nina Dotson and brothers, James Dotson and William Dotson.
Mr. Dotson is survived by siblings, Eugene Dotson, Shirley McCoy, Bobby
Dotson, Wilma Perry and Wanda Holland, all residents of Tennessee.
A graveside service with military honors will be held on Wednesday, March
9, 2022, at 1:00pm at the Chattanooga National Cemetery in Chattanooga, TN.
Interment will follow military honors.
