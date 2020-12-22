Patty Jean Gadeken of Tullahoma passed this life on Monday, December 21,
2020 at Tennova Harton Hospital at the age of 84. Graveside Services are
scheduled for Saturday, December 26, 2020 at 3 PM at Rose Hill Memorial
Gardens. The family will receive friends at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home
on Saturday, December 26 from 1:30 – 2:30 PM.
A native of Champaign, IL, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and
Fannie Carr Jeffers. She was the Manager of the Fabric Department for
Walmart for many years and a member of the First United Methodist Church of
Tullahoma. She enjoyed teaching ceramics at the Senior Citizen Center in
Tullahoma and completing needle work projects. She also enjoyed flower
gardening, but her favorite times were spent with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband,
Walles Gadeken; son, David Gadeken and brother Harold Jeffers.
She is survived by sons, Edward Gadeken (Mary) of Lincoln County, Michael
Gadeken of Murfreesboro and Jeffrey Gadeken (Donna) of Tolono, IL;
daughters, Pamela Sanford and Peggy Morris, both of Tullahoma; brother
James Jeffers of Champagne, IL; ten grandchildren and numerous great
grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested memorial donations be made in
her name to the Hospice of the Highland Rim Foundation, 110 E. Lauderdale
Street, Tullahoma, TN 37388-4508.
