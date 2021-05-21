Pattie L. Holman Blansett Hicks, of Tullahoma, passed this life on
Thursday, May 20, 2021 at her residence at the age of 76. Graveside
Services are scheduled for Monday, May 24, 2021 at 10 AM at Maplewood
Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday, May 23, 2021 from 5 –
7 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
Mrs. Hicks, a native of Franklin County, was the daughter of the late Felix
Boyd and Elsie W. Stewart Holman. She had lived in Murfreesboro for many
years before relocating back to the Tullahoma area. She attended the
Heritage Baptist Church and enjoyed searching out treasures at Flea
Markets. She collected angels, horses and sunflowers and enjoyed flower
gardening. Mrs. Hicks also rescued/adopted Chihuahuas.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Roy
Blansett; brothers, Edward, James and Joe Holman and sisters, Doris Holman,
Betty Jean Holman Menzel and Clara Holman Bohanan.
Mrs. Hicks is survived by son, John McClenney Jr. of Shelbyville; daughter,
Sonya Vaughn (Kenneth) of Murfreesboro; brothers, Paul Holman (Ina) of
Summitville, Rudy Holman of Indiana, Jerry Holman of Tullahoma and Ray
Holman (Kim) of Cowan; sister, Elsie A Holman of Tullahoma; grandchildren,
Kari Trail (Daniel) of Manchester, Stephanie Alred (Chris) of Murfreesboro
and Kenny Vaughn (Lauren) of Anchorage, AK and great grandchildren, Vienna
Vaughn, Cooper Alred and Raylan Trail.
