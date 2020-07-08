Patti Lenn Prater of Manchester passed this life on Monday, July 6, 2020 at
the Hospice Care Center of Chattanooga at the age of 62. The family will
receive friends on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 12 – 2 PM at
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at 2:15 PM
at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Patti, a native of Indiana, was the daughter of the late Boyd Lenn Prater
and the late Marianne Roseberry Prater. She was a very giving and
charitable person who loved being at home. She also loved animals and
enjoyed visiting the zoo. She was a very hard worker. She enjoyed
watching movies and being with her family and friends. She also enjoyed
doing crafts such as woodburning projects.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by half-brothers,
Bruce, Sonny and Mark Prater.
She is survived by daughter, Ashley Vanattia of Manchester; ex-husband,
Mike Vanattia of Lynchburg; stepmother, Lucille Prater of Murfreesboro and
half-sisters, Susan Prater McLocklin of FL, Suzanne Brandon of Manchester
and Mary Jo O’Neal of Murfreesboro.
Due to COVID-19 the family has requested that anyone attending please
maintain social distancing and wear masks if possible.
