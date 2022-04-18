Patsy Mae West

Ms. Patsy Mae (Frazier) West of Normandy, TN, passed away Saturday, April
16, 2022, at NHC Scott Health Care Facility in Lawrenceburg, TN after a
short illness.
She was born to the late Pat and Maggie Frazier on December 7, 1936. She
was preceded in death by her husband, JR West, daughter, Gloria Faye
Smithson, brother, Marvin Frazier, sisters, MaryLou Tucker, Imogene
Sissoms, and Eddie Lee Jacobs. Survivors include her son, Jeffrey West
(Sherry); grandchildren, Brad Broadrick (Paige), Emily West, Jessica West
Staggs, Brittany Maynard (Nick); great-grandchildren, Amanda and Bradley
Broadrick, Hunter Boyd Staggs and Elijah Korp, Kaylee, Lexie, and Jacen
Maynard; sisters, Ellen Ghea (Eddie), and Barbara Mullins (Billy).
Patsy was a caring mother, Nanny, sister, and friend. She loved flowers,
vegetable gardens, feeding birds, preparing huge meals, and spending time
with her family.
The family would like to thank Debra with Home Instead, who has taken care
of Nanny for the past 2 years.
Visitation with the family and friends will be Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at
11 AM until 1 PM at Manchester Funeral Home. Services will start at 1 PM
following visitation, with Bro. Sam Upton officiating. Burial will follow
at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma, TN.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the West family.