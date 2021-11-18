Funeral services for Mrs. Patricia May Jarvis, age 79 of Manchester, will be conducted on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at 1 PM, at Manchester Funeral Home with Bro Keith Nunley officiating. Burial will follow in the Concord Cemetery. Visitation with the family will begin at 11 AM until time of service on Saturday at the funeral home. Mrs. Jarvis passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday at Unity Medical Center in Manchester.
Mrs. Patricia May Jarvis, “Pat” as she was fondly known as by family and friends, was born on September 7, 1942, to the late Wesley and Viola May Garrow Skowron, in Detroit, MI. In addition to her parents, Pat is preceded in death by two brothers, Carl and Gary Skowron. She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Owen Dale Jarvis; sons, Ronald and his wife, Lynn, Allen and his wife, Sabrina, and Bruce; grandchildren, T.J. Jarvis, Samantha Jarvis, Katlin Cornett and her husband, Tray, Maranda Jarvis, and Daniel Wilson and his wife, Heather; great grandchildren, Liam and Emma Cornett, Kinslee and Kannon Jarvis, and Hope and Brooke Wilson; brothers, Wes, Ken and Steve Skowron; sisters, Barbara Smith, Kathy Bossick, and JoAnn Belida; several nieces, nephews, and extended family members and a host of friends.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Jarvis family.