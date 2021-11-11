Patricia M Johnson of Tullahoma, TN passed this life on Thursday, November
11, 2021, at the Tennessee State Veteran’s Home in Murfreesboro at the age
of 80. Graveside services will be conducted at 1 PM on Monday, November 15,
2021 at Walnut Grove Cemetery, Belvidere, TN. The family will receive
friends on Sunday evening, November 14, from 5 – 8 PM at Daves-Culbertson
Funeral Home.
Patricia, a native of Franklin County, was the daughter of the late Nath
and Lottie Hall Medley. She was an active member of her church, Wesley
Heights United Methodist Church and enjoyed reading, cooking and sewing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Bobby
Johnson; brothers, Leonard, Nath, Mic and Russell Medley and sisters, Irene
Duke, Melva Cogar and E. Ruby.
Patricia is survived by two sons, Phillip Johnson (Sherry) of Manchester
and Bill Johnson (Susan) of Pensacola, FL; sister, Betty Hunt of Tullahoma;
four grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.