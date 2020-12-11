Patricia Lynn Amos, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Wednesday, December
9, 2020 at her residence at the age of 73. Private services will be
conducted.
Mrs. Amos, a native of Coffee County, was the daughter of the late R D
Raines and the late Ella Virginia Beavers O’Dear. She attended school at
the Moore County school system in Lynchburg. She loved reading, visiting
with her grandchildren, country music and her dog “Pooh”. She also loved
celebrating holidays, going to bookstores and the library and eating at the
Ponderosa restaurant. Her family affectionately called her “Noona”.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sister, Seleta
Johnson and children, Patricia Darlene Tankersley and Wendy Cordelia Evans.
Mrs. Amos is survived by her husband of 52 years, Jack J. Amos; children,
Carla (Tim) Michael, Kristy (Jeff) Ricco and Jack “Grady” Amos; sister,
Selena Keele; grandchildren, Cassie (Stephen) Welsh, Cody (Elizabeth)
Michael, C. J. (Sydney) Laster, Christina Laster, Alijah Amos, Josh
Tankersley, Justin (Michal) Tankersley, Quinton Tankersley, Corrie Saine,
Kassaundra Evans, Alyssa Evans and Collin Evans and twelve great
grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made in
her name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place,
Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Mrs. Amos supported them for many years.
