Mrs. Patricia Lee Pearcy Summitt, age 70, of
Manchester, TN, passed from this life on Friday, January 15, 2021 in
Nashville, TN.
Mrs. Summitt was born in Lansing, TN, to her late parents William Pearcy
and Norma Bolin Pearcy. She loved any kind of music, listening or playing,
and was the music leader at her church. Mrs. Summitt also loved travelling
and going on cruises and to the beach. She was full of life and lived it to
the fullest. Mrs. Summitt loved her family and her dogs so much and will be
greatly missed. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by
her husband, Russell Summitt; two sisters, Faye Mace and Anita Morris.
Mrs. Summitt is survived by a son, Shane (Lynette) Turner; brothers,
William “Bud” Pearcy and Jimmy (Tracie) Pearcy; sister, Janice (Jim)
Morris; grandchildren, Sophie, Stephanie, Karis, Kaitlyn, Kelsey, and
Logan; great grandchild, Carter.
Family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, from 11:00am
until 1:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services
will be conducted immediately following visitation at 1:00pm with Keith
Nunley officiating. Burial will follow in Haithcock Family Cemetery in
Manchester, TN.
