Patricia Kay Blocker, age 70 years of Manchester, formerly of
Nashville, passed away on January 24, 2022, at Unity Medical Center in
Manchester after an extended illness.
Ms. Kay was born on December 19, 1951, to the late John Henry and Hazel
Gertrude Quillin Blocker in Fort Worth, TX. She had a master’s degree in
science, specializing in blood banking, and she was employed at Vanderbilt
University Medical Center as a medical technologist. Ms. Kay had many
interests in life, including photography and collecting wildlife black and
white prints, especially from the artist, Ansel Adams and Charles Farce’;
collection of music from all genres, including the Nashville Symphony; and
travelling. Ms. Kay chartered the Sherlock Holmes Club “The Nashville
Scholars of the Three Pipe Problem” in 1979 and it is still active today.
But Ms. Kay’s greatest joy came from raising grand champion Welsh Corgis,
which includes her little companions, “Murphy” and “Zoey”, who survive her.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Kay is preceded in death by one
brother-in-law, Jerry Henley. She is survived by her loving family,
sisters, Mary Henley, Martha Henley (Ray); brother, John Blocker, Jr.
(Naomi); nieces and nephews, Scarlett Henley, Daniel Henley (Brandy), Mark
Henley (Mindy), Melissa Todd (Scott), and Jessica Blocker; great nieces and
nephews, Olivia and Harper Henley, Bodey and Olley Todd, Emma, Cara, and
Maddie Henley, Hayley Sparkman, and Kenzie Wegner; several cousins and a
host of friends.
*A Celebration of Life in memory of Ms. Kay will be held at the Ada Wright
Center in Manchester, on February 20, 2022, from 1 ~ 3 PM.*
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Blocker family.