Patricia K Banks of Tullahoma passed this life on Monday, August 9, 2021 at
Signature Healthcare of Monteagle at the age of 67. No services are
scheduled.
Patricia, a native of Tullahoma, was the daughter of the late Steve King
Banks and the late Mary Jean McMahan Banks Halcomb. She is survived by
brothers, Barry Banks (Jan) of Tullahoma and Bruce Banks (Gail) of
Greensboro, SC; sister, Jean Marie Banks of Waverly and several nieces and
nephews.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.