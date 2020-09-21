Patricia Jolene Moore or as she was known to her friends “Patty Jo”, 64, was called home by her Lord and Savior on September 20, 2020, with family by her side, after a brief illness with a devastating cancer. She was born in Tullahoma to the late Joe and Samantha Ruth Damron on October 13, 1955. She graduated from Tullahoma High School in 1973 and from Motlow State Community College with in 1975, where she would later return to work late in her life. She is preceded in death by her husband, Shannon Moore, to whom she was married for 41 years, and beloved dogs Aly and Hannah. She is survived by her pride and joy twin sons, Chris and Chad, three sisters, Karen Duke, Susan Hunt and Carol Ann Montgomery, son David Moore, nieces Amanda Duke, Kellan Rees, and Kaitlyn Rees, and dedicated friend Scarlett Carpenter. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 23rd, 2020 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 5:00-8:00pm. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 24th, 2020 at 11:00am in the Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tim McGehee officiating. Burial will follow at Holland Hill Cemetery in Manchester. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either the Patty Moore Scholarship Fund at Motlow State Community College, the Grace Baptist Church, 1901 Ovoca Road, Tullahoma, TN 37388 or the Tullahoma Animal Shelter, 942 Maplewood Avenue, Tullahoma, TN 37388. She was tirelessly devoted to her friends and family, caring for and serving both her parents and husband who all recently passed within the last two years. She was passionate about photography, hated pictures of herself, loved the beach, concerts, cheering on the Tennessee Vols, and most every show at TPAC. She was devoted to her co-workers and worked tirelessly during her career. At Motlow, she was dedicated to serving students and supporting athletes. She leaves behind a void that will never be filled. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Patricia Jolene Moore
