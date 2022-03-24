Mrs. Patricia Fay Cline, age 79, of Manchester, TN,
passed from this life on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Tullahoma, TN. Mrs.
Cline was born in Manchester, TN, to her late parents Harold Plant and
Louise Sissom Plant. She worked as the Coffee County Mayor’s assistant and
as the county payroll clerk. Mrs. Cline loved riding ATV’s, gardening,
horseback riding, and anything outdoors. She also loved animals and loved
to travel. Mrs. Cline was a very accomplished cook and baker. She was a
loving wife, mother and nana to her family and will be deeply missed. Mrs.
Cline is survived by her husband of 59 years, Gary Cline; son, Steve Cline;
daughter, Stephanie (Brian) Langham; grandchildren, Austin Cline, Brittany
(Heath) Howland, Ashley Langham, and Colton Langham; great grandchildren,
Sawyer Howland and Olivia Howland. Visitation with the family will be held
on Saturday, March 26, 2022, from 12noon until 2:00pm at Central Funeral
Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will be conducted immediately
following visitation at 2:00pm in the chapel of Central Funeral Home.
Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma, TN. Central
Funeral Home is honored to serve the family, 931-723-7774,
centralfuneralhome.com
