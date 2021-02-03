Funeral services for Ms. Patricia Diane Richardson, age 66 years, 6 months,
and 14 days, of Manchester, will be conducted on Friday, February 5, 2021,
at 11 AM in the Manchester Funeral Home chapel with Tim McGehee
officiating. Burial will follow in the Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Visitation with the family will be held from 9 AM until time of service on
Friday at the funeral home. Ms. Richardson passed away on Tuesday, February
2, at Manchester Health and Rehab.
Ms. Diane was born on July 19, 1954, to the late James T. and Peggy J.
McCullough Richardson, in Manchester. She was a lab tech at the Coffee
County Medical Center before her retirement. She attended the Grace Baptist
Church in Tullahoma.
Ms. Diane is survived by her brother, Doug Richardson and his wife, Penny;
nieces, Katrina Wright and her husband, Jeff, and Jennifer Sublett and her
husband, Guy; great nieces, Jayda Wright and Bailey Sublett, and great
nephew, Brady Wright.
Due to current issues, the Richardson family ask that all family members
and friends wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Richardson family.