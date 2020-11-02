Patricia Ann Parks of Winchester passed this life on Saturday, October 31,
2020 at The Waters of Winchester at the age of 61. No services are
scheduled.
A native of Kern County, California, she was the daughter of the late
Ernest Edward Parks and Divia Jean Baccus Parks of Florida. She graduated
from Franklin County High School in 1978. She was a truck driver and loved
the “road”. She enjoyed traveling and went overseas several times during
the 90’s. She also loved her dogs, Scrappy and Tramp.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by sister, Ethel Jean
Parks Watkins.
She is survived by her mother, Divia Jean Parks of Florida; son, Phillip
Parks of Estill Springs, daughters, Brandy Warr and Divia L. Parks, both of
Winchester; brothers, James Edward Parks and Donald Parks and three
grandchildren.
