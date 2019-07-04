Taylor, Pamela Virginia, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Tuesday, July 2nd, 2019 at her home at the age of 72. Mrs. Taylor was born in Worchester, Massachusetts to the late James T. Sr. and Gloria Dobson and had seven brothers and sisters, James T. Jr, Patricia, Deborah, Martha, Edward, Leslie and Gloria Dobson. She was also a former employee of Food Lion in Tullahoma. In addition to her parent, Mrs. Taylor was preceded in death by her husband, Morris Curtis Taylor Sr. She is survived by four sons, Morris Taylor, Jr., Jonathan Taylor, Marcus Taylor and his wife Tiffany, and Andrew Taylor; grandchildren, Alecia Casey, Miranda Jade, Ronan and Lily Taylor and Roman, Maliah, Tyrese and Taliyah Taylor. No services are scheduled at this time.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Pamela Virginia Taylor
