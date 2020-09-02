Pamela Ruth Nowlin of Madison passed this life on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Quality Center for Rehab and Healing in Lebanon at the age of 67. No services are scheduled at this time.
Mrs. Nowlin, a native of Fayetteville, was the daughter of William Alfred Dobbins and Lucy Smith Harwell. She was a member of Cathedral of Praise in Nashville and enjoyed watching old Westerns, cooking, and food–especially orange slice candies and green tea. Mrs. Nowlin always put others ahead of herself. She found great joy in her family and her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Alfred Dobbins and Lucy Smith Harwell.
She is survived by son, James Nowlin Jr. (Eva) of Hendersonville; daughter, Tamala Crumbley (Rafaael) of Lebanon; brothers, William Dobbins of South Carolina, Keith Dobbins of Atlanta, GA, Gary Dobbins of Nashville; sisters, Lacretia Dobbins of Toledo, OH, Paulene Campbell (Kenny) of Toledo, OH, Paulette Harwell of Toledo, OH; special cousin, Brenade Allen (Ernie) of Nashville; best friend, Rita Quarrel of Clarksville; several nephews, nieces, cousins, and 10 grandchildren.
