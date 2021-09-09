Ms. Pamela Ann Ouellette, age 61, passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Unity Medical Center in Manchester. Ms. Ouellette was born September 12, 1959 to the late Roy D. and Ruth Weil Wheeler. Pam loved many things: her daughter, her grandchildren, her dogs, her time spent in the military, her career, riding horses, and helping others to name a few. She would give the shirt off her back to help someone in need. Pam’s kindness toward others and her desire to put a smile on another’s face is what she is most remembered for. Outside of work, it wasn’t uncommon to find her fixing things in the house while listening to her country music. Anything and everything she put her mind to, she did. She is deeply loved by many people and will be greatly missed. Ms. Ouellette is survived by a daughter, Brittni (Aaron) La-Rue; brother, Dallas (Marci) Wheeler; sister, Kathy (Larry) Wheeler Bresnahan; grandchildren, Charlie and Levi La-Rue; nephews, Cody and Cory Wheeler. Visitation with the family will be on Monday, September 13, 2021, from 5:00pm until 6:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will be conducted immediately following visitation at 6:00pm in the chapel of Central Funeral Home. Burial will take place on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at 1:30pm at Biloxi National Cemetery in Biloxi, MS, with military honors. Central Funeral Home is serving the family,
Pamela Ann Ouellette
