A celebration of life for Mr. Ottis Stacey, Jr, age 71, of Manchester will be conducted from 1:00 PM until 4:00 PM on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Mr. Stacey passed from this life on Thursday, January 21, 2021, at Southern Tennessee Regional in Winchester, TN.
Ottis was born in Woodbury, TN on July 4, 1949, the son of Ottis and Violet Stacey. He was an electrician who enjoyed building houses. Ottis enjoyed trucks and shooting guns, but his favorite past time was having family gatherings. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, and brother.
Ottis is preceded in death by his father, Ottis Stacey, Sr; sister, Linda Faye Sisk. He is survived by his mother, Violet Stacey; beloved wife of 53 years, Ruth Stacey; three sons, Ottis Stacey III, John Paul Stacey, and Billy Joe Stacey; brother, Nickey Stacey; sister, Judy Cline; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Stacey family.
