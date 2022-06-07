Oscar Juarez Cleto, age 12 years, 6 months, and 29 days, was born on
October 30, 2009, IN Guerrero, Mexico to Reyna Cleto Cleto and the late
Valentin Juarez Valladares. He attended the St. Mark’s Church and was a
student at Westwood Middle School in Manchester. Oscar enjoyed riding his
bike.
In addition to his mother, Reyna, Oscar is survived by his brother, Moises
Juarez Cleto, and sister, Luz Maria Armenta Cleto; maternal grandparents,
Espiridion Cleto Salgado and Bernarda Cleto Diaz; paternal grandparents,
Alberto Juarez Juarez and Enriqueta Valladares Ocampo; several extended
family members and a host of friends.
Funeral services, with mass, will be conducted on Saturday, June 11 at 2 PM
at St. Mark’s Church. Oscar will be laid to rest in Ahuehuetla, Guerrero,
Mexico.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Cleto family.
Online condolences and memories can be shared at
