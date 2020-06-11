Losey III, Orville Lesley, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Tuesday, June 9th, 2020 at his home at the age 56. Mr. Losey was born in Manchester to Orville Lesley Losey II and Jolene Richards Crader. During his life he worked as a driver for Wilhelm Trucking. In addition to his parents, Mr. Losey is survived by his daughter, Leslie Losey; his girlfriend, Judy Burt; one brother, Jason Crader (Casey); one sister, Vena Lovell (Jeff); one grandchild, Rylan; nieces, Addyson Crader and Kammie Stephens; and numerous aunts, uncles and other extended family members. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 13th, 2020 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 1:00-3:00pm with the funeral to follow at 3:00pm with Joe Hill and Elton Chessor officiating. Burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Orville Lesley Losey III 6/9/2020
