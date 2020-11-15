Ora Magaline “Maggie” (Ables) Edwards, age 87, of Fayetteville, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020. She was born in Lincoln County on June 16, 1933, the daughter of the late William “Bud” and Mable (Harbin) Ables. She married her late husband Robert N. Edwards, Sr. June 5, 1955, and they enjoyed over 53 years of marriage. She was a homemaker, dedicated and wonderful mother, grandmother, Christian, and a long-time member of Prospect Baptist Church. She enjoyed quilting and was famous for her Southern Pecan Pie.
Maggie is survived by sons Benny Edwards of Fayetteville, David Edwards of Davie, Florida, Tommy (Wendy) Edwards of Spring Hill, Dr. Bill (Amy) Edwards of Fayetteville, two daughters Allison (Jim Henry) Greene of Huntland, and Betty (Richard) Knott of Fayetteville, ten grandchildren James Robert (Ariel), Nathan, Sofia, Faith, Annabelle, Jared, Alex, Rhiannon, Shelly (Perry) Phillips, and Shannon (Troy) Nixon, two great grandchildren Emily Stringer and Chace Nixon, and several special nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
In addition to her parents and husband Robert, she was preceded in death by her brothers, James, Leon, Marvin, and Frank, sisters Minnie Ruth, Catherine, Katie Sue, and Liz “Polly”, and her eldest son Robert “Bobby” N. Edwards, Jr.
Graveside services will be Sunday, 3:00 pm at Prospect Cemetery with Brother Ronnie Gay officiating. In light of COVID-19, there will be no prior visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lincoln County Animal Shelter or Lincoln County Genealogy Society. The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to Maggie’s long-time family physician Dr. William Jones, her caregivers at Donalson Care Center, Dr. Amit Arora, and Dr. Bill Edwards.
Lynchburg Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Mrs. Maggie Edwards.