Opal Mae Stephens of Manchester passed into a far better rest on Friday, December 18th 2020. She was born to Johnny and Birdie Morgan Hickerson in Beech Grove, Tennessee on March 17th, 1928. Mrs. Stephens’ siblings preceded her in death and included Ewen (Fanny), Tommy, Helen (Carl Farrar). Opal was married to the late John W. Stephens of Manchester. She worked as a homemaker and various businesses, retiring from Taylor’s Leatherware in Tullahoma. She is survived by her children, Bruce (Jeanette) of Clarksville; Susan (James Morrison) of Norman Ok., Brian (deceased); Scott (Tess) of Springfield, Ohio; and grandchildren are Angela White, Lindsay (Pete) Lenavitt, Julie (Justin) Sowers, Peter and Sarah Stephens. Opal was also blessed with five great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, December 22nd, 2020 at 2:30pm at Blanton Chapel Cemetery, with her son, Scott Stephens officiating.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Opal Mae Stephens
