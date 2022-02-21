Opal Brooks of Tullahoma passed this life on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at
NHC of Tullahoma at the age of 88. Memorial services will be held at a
later time.
A native of Chattanooga, she was the daughter of the late Charles David
Thacker and Bertha McManus Thacker. She enjoyed traveling, decorating,
cooking and being with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry
Brooks.
Opal is survived by her son, David Brooks (Leda) of Tullahoma; daughters,
Renee Oakley (Jim) of Tullahoma and Jan Jewett of Las Vegas; grandchildren,
Codey Brooks (Shelby), Tiffany Phillips and Scott Phillips (Stacy) and five
great-grandchildren.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.