Ms. Olgica Stajanov Stojic, age 91 of Wartrace, passed away at her home on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Ms. Stojic was born on November 18, 1928, to the late Svetolik and Josefina Milicev Stojanov in Yugoslavia. She was of the Jehovah’s Witness faith.
Ms. Stojic is survived by her son, Dan Stojic of Murfreesboro; daughter, Snezana Campbell, and husband, Mike; four grandchildren, Tasha, Melissa, Mark, and David; and one great grandchild, Ethan.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, May 8 at 1:00 P.M. at Hurricane Cemetery.
Central Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Olgica Stajanov Stojic
Ms. Olgica Stajanov Stojic, age 91 of Wartrace, passed away at her home on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Ms. Stojic was born on November 18, 1928, to the late Svetolik and Josefina Milicev Stojanov in Yugoslavia. She was of the Jehovah’s Witness faith.