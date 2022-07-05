Funeral services for Mrs. Odell Delbridge, age 91 of Manchester, will be conducted on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at 11 AM in the Manchester Funeral Home chapel, with Bro. Dale Grosch officiating. Burial will immediately follow in the Lynch Cemetery in Manchester. Visitation with the family will be held on Friday, July 8, from 5 – 8 PM at the funeral home. Mrs. Odell passed away at her home on Tuesday, July 5, after an extended illness.
Mrs. Odell was born on October 18, 1930, in Manchester, TN, to the late James William and Lela Belle Darnell. She was a cook at Campbell’s Assisted Living for many years until her retirement. Mrs. Odell was a caretaker to many, including her beloved husband, Robert, and son, Michael, who both precede her in death. Mrs. Odell enjoyed spending time in her flower garden before her declining health.
In addition to her parents, her husband, and her son, Mrs. Odell is preceded in death her nine siblings, Freeman, Clyde, Elvin, Otis, and Gordon Darnell, Hazel Grosch, Serene Darnell, Catherine Ledbedder, and Thelma Rhodes, and nephew, Thomas Darnell. She is survived by her great nephews and caretaker, Tommy Darnell, and Jeremy Darnell (Mary) and his children, Austyn and Alyssa; nephews, Terry Darnell, and Bobby Darnell (Jill), niece-in-law and caretaker, Rhonda Hale (Levoy); several extended family members and a host of friends.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Delbridge family.
