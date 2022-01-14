Norman Louis Frazor of Shelbyville, TN passed this life on Friday, January
14, 2022 at his residence at the age of 66. No services are scheduled.
A native of Hendersonville, he was the son of the late Herman Douglas and
Vera Roberts Frazor. He called square dancing and enjoyed teaching square
dancing to the young.
Mr. Frazor is survived by his wife, Cathey Frazor of Shelbyville; son,
Justin D. Frazor of Dickson; brothers, Jamie, Albert (June) and Arty
Frazor, all of Hendersonville and sister, Louise Watkins of Hendersonville.
